End Of An Era: Reporter Reflects On Covering Bernie Madoff Amid 2008 Financial Crisis

When investor Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme unraveled amid the financial crash of 2008, the numerous people he ripped off included clients in Boston — and some who made money in the fraud too.

Madoff, who died yesterday in prison at the age of 82, orchestrated the largest bate-and-switch in history, defrauding thousands of investors out of tens of billions of dollars over nearly two decades and ruining many of his clients’ lives in the process.

WBUR investigative reporter Beth Healy covered the story more than a decade ago as a reporter for The Boston Globe, and she joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.