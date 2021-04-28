Gov. Charlie Baker's new reopening timeline looks out as far as August and is a glimmer at the end of the tunnel for just about every kind of business in the commonwealth.

Starting on Friday, you’ll no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors. On May 10, amusement parks and water parks are set to reopen at 50% capacity and indoor gatherings with a maximum of 200 people will be allowed by May 29.

If all goes according to plan, all Massachusetts businesses should be allowed to reopen without capacity limitations by Aug. 1.

For more on the governor's game plan for the new normal, WBUR's Deb Becker spoke with Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician and medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center.