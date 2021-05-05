As Evictions Slowly Return, Advocates Say More Help Needed

Liliana Cruz choked up at her kitchen table in New Bedford as she talked about faithfully paying her rent — every month over the last five years. Despite that, her landlord has sent her a notice ordering her to leave the three-bedroom house by the end of this month.

"From one day to the next — it doesn't matter what I pay — I have to go," she said in Spanish. "And I don't bother the landlord with anything — I spent my own money to fix the bathrooms. This is heavy, but God gives me strength."

The number of evictions filed in Massachusetts courts is slowly returning to the level it was before the pandemic. That’s despite a federal moratorium on evictions, and hundreds of millions in federal dollars to help Massachusetts renters stay in their homes.

Landlords filed more than 1,500 eviction cases against Massachusetts renters in March alone, about half the number of evictions filed in the same month a year ago.

State eviction data show eviction filings have been climbing, but still remain well below pre-pandemic levels. (Massachusetts Trial Court.)

Joe Kriesberg is head of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, a group of agencies that provide affordable housing and local services. He said the situation would have been far worse without the flood of state and federal aid to help people deal with the pandemic.

"The combination of measures that have been implemented over the last 14 months, the moratorium ... the mediation, the legal services, the rent relief dollars, all told, has helped prevent thousands and thousands of evictions. We went months with essentially no formal evictions," Kriesberg said.

But the state evictions ban ended in October. And the federal moratorium from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weaker. Instead of banning evictions outright, it only bars them in certain circumstances. And not everyone qualifies or knows how to use the rule.

While the state moratorium covered all kinds of evictions, the CDC moratorium is aimed more narrowly at nonpayment evictions, said Steve Meacham of the housing rights group City Life/Vida Urbana.

"And so there's a lot of people who move when they get the notice to quit that before they ever even go to court," Meacham said.

But even that more limited protection is set to expire at the end of June, and Meacham fears that could lead to a new surge in evictions.

Unless the CDC moratorium is extended, the state’s eviction prevention program could be a last resort for some renters.

Massachusetts is currently sitting on roughly $968 million in relief money, state officials say, mostly from the federal stimulus money designed to curb the pandemic. Since the pandemic hit, the state has spent less than $200 million of that amount. It has served roughly 25,000 households.