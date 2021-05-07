A decade ago, Elizabeth Warren was a Harvard Law professor and a political novice when Democrats like Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer urged her to run for the U.S. Senate.

Many Democratic leaders believed Warren had a strong chance of knocking off the popular Republican incumbent, Scott Brown. But Warren had doubts.

"Will I be able to talk to people, and what would town halls be like?" she told WBUR. "And why would the good folks in Massachusetts be willing to elect a woman to go to Washington to represent them?"

Warren's reservations only grew when she met with a prominent Democrat who told her just how much the campaign would cost.

"And I'd say, 'What?'" she said. "He hits a number in the tens of millions, and I'm starting to think: 'You know what, I can't raise that kind of money. And if that's what it takes to run for office, I'm out of here.' "

Of course, she did run. And she raised the money through lots of small online donations, an approach pioneered first by Howard Dean and then Barack Obama. In 2012, Warren beat Brown in the most expensive election in Massachusetts history.

"People really rode to the rescue," Warren said. "It was the $5 and $10 and $15 [that helped] in this race."

The account is one of the stories Warren tells in her new book, "Persist," which looks back at her unsuccessful presidential campaign — and considers why she lost. She also looks forward with a sense of optimism, and says the country is facing a real opportunity for change. (On Friday, Warren told Politico that she is planning to run for Senate reelection in 2024.)

That early experience in Massachusetts influenced Warren's run for the White House last year, a race in which she didn't seek large contributions or money from political action committees.

She said the decision to focus on small donors gave her more time to hear directly from voters in those famous photo lines that lasted for hours. It also made it easier for her to attack billionaire Michael Bloomberg during a debate in Las Vegas, which became one of the most most memorable moments of the race.

The former New York mayor made a late entry into the presidential race, hoping to use his personal fortune to leapfrog over other candidates — but Warren wouldn't have it.

"I'd like to talk about who we're running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," Warren declared in the debate as she stood right next to Bloomberg. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump; I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."