The first public botanical garden in America is a park of many charms. And one of its most charming features is, by acclaim, the swan boats. The iconic boats have delighted passengers and sightseers in Boston every spring and summer since 1877 — with the exception of 2020, when the season was canceled because of the pandemic. The drought ends Saturday, when the pedal-powered fleet returns to the lagoon. Lyn Paget, president of Swan Boats Inc., connects the swan boat's rudder to the steering system. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) Visitors to the Public Garden last week welcomed the news. “As soon as we see them, we’ll be back,” said Jerome Tomaselli of Watertown, as his family snapped pictures by the Make Way For Ducklings sculpture. “Oh, my gosh!” added Courtney Tomaselli. “Our daughter is two, so this will be her first opportunity to see the Swan Boats. And it just feels like, particularly coming out of such a restrictive kind of pandemic environment, to be able to be out and about with Boston neighbors again? Such a blessing. For her to be able to explore the world and be a part of this iconic Boston experience is special.”

On a bench by the water, Casel Walker of Milton relaxed with her grandson, Harlen Griffin of Chelsea. “We’re really looking forward to the swan boats, right?” she asked him. “Mm-hmm!” he answered. The first grader says he can’t wait to ride the boats, which, it turns out, he has never seen. “I’ll give you a hint,“ said Walker. “Why do you think they call them the swan boats?" “Because you see swans?” Walker shook her head. “They actually look like swans. They have-- “Wait,” her grandson interrupted. “THEY LOOK LIKE SWANS?” “They do,” Walker confirmed. “They're pretty incredible.” The 6-year-old smiled, and started strategizing with his grandmother about how to beat the crowds on swan boat opening day. The second assembled swan boat is docked with the first. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) A few steps away, Lauren Bass of Hingham stood at her easel. Her canvas revealed a painting of the scene by the footbridge that spans the lagoon. Bass said when her children were little they made family pilgrimages to the swan boats, and she considers the boats not only a great tradition but also great subject matter. “They can be a focal point,” said Bass. “You always try to find a focal point in your painting, and they’re a really nice one. I feel like the swan boats tell a story. You want to have some kind of narrative. There's a bit of a warmth in the story when you put in the swan boats and people enjoying the day. So, it's like the verb of it.”

