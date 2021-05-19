Former Boston police commissioner William Gross said in a court filing that then-Mayor Marty Walsh was well aware of the domestic violence allegations against Dennis White when the mayor named White to run the police department in January.

Gross wrote in a court affidavit that in January 2014, he and then-commissioner William Evans personally reviewed the internal affairs reports of Dennis White and other candidates being considered for command jobs in the department. Those jobs must be approved by the mayor.

"There is no way anyone is brought onto the command staff without such a briefing to the mayor and approval by the mayor," Gross wrote. The affidavit was filed as part of White's lawsuit against the city, challenging the city's attempt to fire him this month.

White's promotion has become an embarrassment for Walsh and a headache for Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who was sworn in after Walsh resigned to become the U.S. labor secretary two months ago.

The city put White on administrative leave just days after Walsh named him to replace Gross when the Boston Globe publicly disclosed some of the domestic violence allegations against him.

In a statement Wednesday, Walsh reiterated what he said in February: that he wasn't aware of the allegations until after White was appointed.

"Neither the allegations nor the internal affairs files were shared with me in 2014, or during any other consideration of Dennis White," he said. "Had I known, I would not have chosen him for police commissioner or any other role."

Former commissioner Evans, now chief of police at Boston College, said in an email that Gross' statement was "absolutely false."