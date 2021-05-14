Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White filed a lawsuit Friday saying Acting Mayor Kim Janey is trying to illegally fire him for decades-old domestic violence allegations.

The suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, came as the city released the results of an outside investigation into charges levied by White's ex-wife 22 years ago. The inquiry also uncovered a second domestic violence incident involving White — a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman in 1993.

In court documents, White alleged that Janey is trying to unlawfully remove him from his position. He says he was informed in a telephone call at 10 a.m. Friday that he was being terminated, just six hours before Janey briefed the media.

The suit said the decision amounted to an "ambush." And White's attorney, Nicholas Carter, said in a statement that Janey does not have the power to remove him.

"Commissioner White, a Black man and only the second Black police commissioner in Boston’s history, is being treated very badly and in violation of the law," Carter said.

But Janey fired back, saying White himself admitted misconduct to investigators.

"Dennis White's own admitted behavior does not reflect our values," Janey said during a press conference. "It’s clear from our report that we have to move in a different direction."

Former Mayor Marty Walsh originally promoted White, a longtime Boston police officer and then the third-highest ranking person in the department, to lead the organization in January after the abrupt resignation of commissioner William Gross, without an in-depth search. But White only served in the position for a few days before he was placed on leave after The Boston Globe first reported the allegations made by his former wife in a restraining order and divorce filings filed decades ago.

The moves came as Walsh was awaiting Senate confirmation for his new job as U.S. secretary of labor.

After the domestic violence allegations became public, Walsh hired an outside lawyer, Tamsin Kaplan of Boston law firm Davis Malm, to investigate. That inquiry has cost the city at least $45,000, as of mid-April.

Kaplan delivered her report late last month, but Janey said she wanted time to review the report before making it public and deciding how to handle White's promotion.

Several candidates running against Janey for mayor issued statements Friday complaining about the uncertainty about who will lead the department in the coming months or the lack of transparency in the process.

Many community members and police organizations supported White through the investigation and demanded he be reinstated. The Rev. Eugene Rivers said Friday that White was disrespected and that the process was flawed.

"The way that Dennis White was treated was inexplicably disgraceful," he said. "And shame on former Mayor Walsh for his disrespect in the treatment of this Black man. And frankly shame on Kim Janey for disrespecting this Black man."

The initial allegations against White centered on two incidents in 1998 and 1999: White told a mutual friend that he was so mad at his ex-wife that he wanted to shoot her. And White warned his young daughter that he slept with a gun under his pillow.

His ex-wife said in a restraining order that she was afraid "he may come inside and kill me because he is angry." White's firearms were temporarily taken away.