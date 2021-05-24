Santiago Counts On Boston's Growing Latino Community To Elect Him Mayor. But Will It Be Enough?

On a recent Sunday morning, a couple of dozen people gathered outside on the patio of the Pueblo Viejo Restaurant in East Boston, under warm, sunny skies. There was plenty of salsa music, drinks, plates of chicken and rice — and politics.

State Rep. Jon Santiago, one of a half-dozen major candidates running for Boston mayor, made it clear at the event he is counting on the Latino community to help him win the election.

"My life has been about public service," Santiago told the crowd. "The only reason I got involved in politics was because my community deserved more."

Latinos account for a growing share of people in Massachusetts, especially in cities like Boston. But they are under-represented in state and local politics, a reality that Santiago is trying to change. If he wins the election in November, Santiago would become the city's first Latino mayor.

Santiago, 39, was born in Puerto Rico and has served in the state Legislature for the past two years, representing the South End and parts of Roxbury, Back Bay and the Fenway. But he says it is his work as an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center that made him appreciate the challenges faced by too many people in the city.

"I'll see them on the front lines, whether it's [the result of] an overdose, whether it's someone who's been shot, whether it's someone who can't afford their medications, or whether it's someone who's been evicted," Santiago told WBUR. "As much as I love the emergency room and taking care of people, I want to get at the root causes."

Santiago said the the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inequities in Boston and made them worse.

"So a part of this run for mayor is to make sure that those issues and that urgency remains long after...everyone's vaccinated," he said. "To make sure that we are addressing things like housing inequity and transportation inequity."

Sandra Aleman-Nijjar, with the group Stand Up For Eastie, was among those at the event in East Boston. She said she's impressed with Santiago's resume as a state representative, doctor and Army reserve captain, and would like to see him become the city's first Latino Mayor.