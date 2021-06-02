Auto Parts Magnate Rick Green Hopes To Rev Up Mass. GOP

Rick Green, chief executive of 1A Auto Parts, beamed with pride as he showed off his massive distribution center in Littleton — one of four giant warehouses his company operates around the country to serve do-it-yourself auto mechanics.

Forklifts beeped. Workers plucked parts off of racks so they could be shipped to customers around the country.

Headlights. Brake Pads. Fenders. You name it.

1A Auto Parts has come a long way since Green and his younger brother started the company in a Pepperell garage 22 years ago. Today, the online retailer says it has more than 500 employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

A photo of the very first days of 1A Auto Parts, 22 years ago, hangs on an office wall. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

And as the company has grown, Green has become one of the biggest engines behind the conservative wing of the Massachusetts Republican party, creating a challenge for the state's more moderate Republican governor, Charlie Baker.

The 50-year-old founded an advocacy group, Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which has regularly attacked progressive politicians and policies. It also challenged Baker's emergency orders during the pandemic and helped oust Baker's top climate change aide in February.

Green has also made his own venture into politics. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Republican against Lori Trahan in 2018.

Still, Green and his company have become potent political funders behind the scenes.

State political finance records show Green and other 1A employees have contributed $88,000 to Republican candidates and the state party over the last decade.

Green makes no apologies for encouraging his workers to open their wallets, no matter who they support. Green also notes that all of his employees know where he stands, because he ran for Congress.

"What I would say is I encourage — I want [people] to get involved," he said. "So if you believe passionately [in] something different than I do, I will try my best to convince you of what I believe. But at the same time, I would say, you know what? You should go get involved even if it's on the other side of the aisle."

And Green's political philosophy dovetails with his business in other ways.

For nearly every part, the company offers a video to show customers how to make their own repairs.

Video production in progress at the studio in the garage where 1A Auto Parts films videos to show customers how to make their own repairs. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

"We don't just sell auto parts," Green said. "We sell empowerment. We're enabling folks who otherwise wouldn't even consider to do the repair to do it themselves."

And just like teaching drivers about auto repairs through his business, Green believes he can help inform voters through his politics.

"Empowering individuals, making sure folks understand that the Republican Party is about free enterprise," he said.

But like many conservative Republicans, Green has reservations about the state’s top Republican in Massachusetts, Charlie Baker.

"I do think that we need to do more to empower individuals," Green said. "I just don't think Charlie's gone in that direction."