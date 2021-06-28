Advertisement
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why her office is investigating a Winthrop shooting that killed two people over the weekend as a possible hate crime.
Authorities identified 28-year-old Nathan Allen as the suspect in the shootings that killed David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, an Air Force veteran. Allen was fatally shot by a Winthrop police sergeant who intervened after the shootings.
Rollins said investigators found writings and drawings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals” at Allen's home.
This segment aired on June 28, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
