Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why her office is investigating a Winthrop shooting that killed two people over the weekend as a possible hate crime.

Authorities identified 28-year-old Nathan Allen as the suspect in the shootings that killed David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, an Air Force veteran. Allen was fatally shot by a Winthrop police sergeant who intervened after the shootings.

Rollins said investigators found writings and drawings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals” at Allen's home.