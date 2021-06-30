ACME Dry Ice Owner Mark Savenor conducted a busy ballet of men, dry ice, cardboard boxes, plastic bins, pallets and forklifts in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Savenor said he couldn't help but feel like a hero, supplying ice cream trucks and restaurants with much-needed supplies to keep things cool amid a heat wave.

"I am the original Ice Man," Savenor said. "Listen, I'm chillin' like a villain, but the heat is definitely the villain today because I'm telling you, it came on so strong so fast. There's no help around."

Boston reached 99 degrees Tuesday and temperatures are forecast to hit 96 degrees in Boston Wednesday.

At the main branch of the Boston Public Library, Rebecca Elliot, 23, said she had been coming to read regularly for the past few days to take refuge from her hot home.

Elliot, who lives in Fenway, said she is waiting for an air conditioning unit to be delivered. But in the meantime, the library is the best place to chill out.

"I try to stay here until it closes, like around 6 o'clock, and then I'll go to my house and just kinda survive until the air conditioning comes," she said. "But it's coming today, so I should be good."

Rebecca Elliot took refuge from the heat at Boston Public Library as she awaited the delivery of an A/C unit. (Quincy Walters/WBUR)

Elliot said plans to continue to visiting the library even after her air conditioning unit arrives, "but I won't be here by force anymore."

Tom Cooper, 72, who lives in the South End, was also seeking refuge in the library.

"I tried a few things, but I even think it's too hot in the shade right now," he said.

Cooper has lived in Boston since the mid 1970s and said this is probably the worst heat he's experienced in all those decades

"It's early for this to happen, I think," he said. "You expect it in July and August. Not in June."

A man in downtown Boston, who was carrying most of his belongings in a shopping cart because he is unhoused, said he was headed to South Station to cool off.