Hundreds of people filled the town green in Winthrop on Thursday evening to remember two of their own who died in what authorities describe as "an execution" that may have been motivated by hate. Both victims were Black.

Police say 28-year-old Nathan Allen gunned down David Green, a 58-year-old former State Police Trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, last Saturday in a brutal attack that shocked and terrorized this small, tight-knit community just north of Boston.

"Tonight is about the victims ... and their families," said Terence Delehanty, Winthrop's chief of police and interim town manager. "But I also want to thank the Cooper and Green families for coming today to help us heal."

Authorities are investigating the killings as possible hate crimes after they found racist writings in Allen's house. According to police and witnesses, the shooter walked past a number of people in Winthrop who were not Black, and then shot Cooper and Green.

Their friends and family members remembered the victims as good people who spent much of their lives committed to serving and protecting their communities and country.

"Over the last couple of days the world has been watching this town," said Ray Green, who now lives in Florida, as he paid tribute to his slain brother. "I want them to realize what kind of brother I had and what kind of town he and I grew up in."

A crowd gathers at the vigil on the Winthrop town green. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

Green said Winthrop will not be defined by this tragedy, while describing his brother as a Vietnam veteran who spent 36 years in law enforcement because he wanted to help people.

"When he talked to you, he talked from his heart," Green said. "When he listened to you, he listened not only with his ears but with his heart. He was an individual that would help anybody at any time without being asked."

Police say Green was shot multiple times in the head and torso before a Winthrop cop shot and killed the gunman.

Ramona Cooper, the gunman's first victim, was remembered for her service to the country as an Air Force veteran, and as a mother.