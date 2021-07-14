Advertisement
Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Provincetown starting Wednesday.
The town has reported several breakthrough COVID infections — cases in people who've already been vaccinated, and generally show milder symptoms.
WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse. He noted the increase in cases coincided with a huge increase in the number of people in town.
This segment aired on July 14, 2021.
