WBUR News

Advertisement

Coronavirus Coverage

Janey Says Boston Will Not Require Proof Of Vaccination

August 04, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

Acting Mayor Kim Janey says Boston will not follow New York City in creating a vaccination passport.

New York officials say proof of a COVID vaccine will be needed for indoor restaraunts, theaters, gyms and more.

To share more on her decision, Janey joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment airs on August 4, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

More Stories:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement