Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
Janey Says Boston Will Not Require Proof Of Vaccination
Acting Mayor Kim Janey says Boston will not follow New York City in creating a vaccination passport.
New York officials say proof of a COVID vaccine will be needed for indoor restaraunts, theaters, gyms and more.
To share more on her decision, Janey joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment airs on August 4, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
More Stories:
Advertisement
Advertisement