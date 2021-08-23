Push To Unite Black Vote Behind Janey Prompts Pushback In Boston Mayoral Race

The next mayor of Boston will almost certainly be a person of color, thanks to an unusually diverse field of candidates.

But for a group of Black leaders, that's not enough. They want to make sure the next mayor represents the Black community. So they're trying to persuade Black voters to rally around acting Mayor Kim Janey.

"There is a clear majority of people who vetted the candidates, who concluded that [Janey] was the best one for the moment," said former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson, who leads the initiative known as Wakanda II.

City Councillor Andrea Campbell speaks to the news media. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The endorsement is key because no mayoral candidate in Boston has won without carrying substantial parts of the Black community in more than four decades. It is also why City Councilor and mayoral candidate, Andrea Campbell, was canvassing recently in the heart of Roxbury — right down the street from where Janey lives.

"I think we door-knocked almost 3,000 doors this weekend," Campbell said to a small group of cheering campaign staffers and volunteers.

By picking Janey, Wakanda II bypassed Campbell and another respected Black politician: John Barros, who is making his second run for mayor of Boston and served as the city's economic development director under Mayor Marty Walsh.

It also raises thorny questions about whether someone can or should win based on the support of a single ethnic group in the city.

Mayoral candidate John Barros is greeted by a supporter as he walks in Roxbury. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty)

But Black leaders want to make sure their voice is heard. In the 2013 mayoral preliminary election, a crowded field split the Black vote. And two white men — Marty Walsh and John Connolly — went on to the final election, which Walsh won.

Wilkerson said that was a lost opportunity for the city's Black community.

Learning from that experience, Wilkerson and others launched an effort in 2018 to consolidate Black support behind Rachel Rollins' successful bid for Suffolk County District Attorney. Wakanda II hopes to ensure the next mayor represents the Black community.

"Our process is to make sure that there is an inclusion of the issues that are of concern to the community that is faring the worst, has suffered the worst, who is dying the most, who has lost the most," Wilkerson said.

That vetting process, according to Wilkerson, included lengthy questionnaires about issues important to the Black community — including policing, schools, climate and the pandemic.

Wilkerson said Janey scored particularly well on her efforts boost vaccination rates in Black and brown neighborhoods.