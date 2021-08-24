Saugus Police Shooting Was Just The Latest Involving Mental Health Issues

Karen Gillis’ son Danny was killed by Pittsfield police in 2017. Investigators say Danny had a knife and provoked police into shooting him⁠ — a phenomenon known as suicide by cop.

Gillis said Danny was drunk that day and had struggled with mental health problems for years. But she thinks her son might still be alive if social workers had showed up instead of police.

"Call in the crisis team before the cops," she said. "Have someone talk to you before a cop comes in. Because in my opinion, they automatically got their hands on that gun."

More than 1,400 people with a mental health condition have been killed in a police shooting across the country since 2015, according to the Washington Post, which has compiled a database of police shootings. That's despite efforts by police departments across the country to better deal with mental health calls.

In Massachusetts, Stephanie Gerardi is the latest victim. Saugus police shot and killed the 38-year-old mother a week ago, after her family called for help because she was suffering a mental health crisis.

Timothy Burton, a former police chief who now works for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Massachusetts, said there will always be situations that end tragically.

"Certainly we could do a better job at preparing for the response to these scenes so that we enhance the chances of an outcome being peaceful and no one be hurt," he said.

Many departments are trying to make changes. Police chiefs have put most of their efforts into better training, so officers can learn to spot signs of mental illness and try to calm someone down before the situation becomes violent. Last year alone, 125 communities in Massachusetts trained officers in crisis intervention and mental health.

And dozens of departments have also hired social workers to respond to calls with police or follow up afterward to make sure people get treatment. That includes Pittsfield, where Gillis died.