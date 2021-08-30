Calls Grow For Increased Oversight After Violent Incidents At Max Security Prison

Some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing for increased oversight of the state Department of Correction and a possible hearing before the Legislature following violence last year at the state's maximum security prison. A federal lawsuit is expected to be filed soon over allegations that include brutal beatings of prisoners and the use of attack dogs.

The former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts believes there should be a federal investigation into the complaints about violence against prisoners at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

"I think it does warrant a federal investigation," said Andrew Lelling, who stepped down as Massachusetts' U.S. attorney earlier this year. "The problem with the prison setting is you're dealing with a population that's vulnerable because there's very little visibility as to what happens there."

In this March 2019 file photo, Andrew Lelling, then Massachusetts U.S. attorney, speaks during a news conference in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)

The reports from inside the state's maximum security prison early last year were gruesome.

Prisoners said they were beaten, Tasered and attacked by dogs after a fight broke out in the prison in January of 2020, injuring three correction officers.

Prisoners, lawyers, advocates and some lawmakers allege the DOC reacted harshly to the fight, bringing in special teams of officers in tactical gear to go through the prison. They allege those officers brutally retaliated against prisoners.

One man in custody at Souza, who spoke to WBUR shortly after the melee, said he was severely beaten when the tactical teams went through cells searching for contraband. He said he was forced to strip down to his underwear and was abused by the officers. The man asked WBUR not to use his name because of fears about retaliation.

"Officers just started Tasering me, beating me, punching me, calling me the N-word," he said. "I ended up going to the outside hospital. I got stitches across my face."

The DOC has said it brought in the tactical teams to search the prison as part of an effort to improve security after the fight. DOC officials and the correction officers' union denied reports of abuse. But several lawsuits are pending, and a federal lawsuit could soon be filed.

"We're in the finishing stages of drafting a federal complaint that alleges excessive force, conspiracy to retaliate against Black and brown prisoners, an extensive cover up that goes from entry level [correction officers] on up to the commissioner of corrections," said attorney Patty DeJuneas, whose clients, Robert Silva-Prentice and Dionisio Paulino are both incarcerated at Souza.

DeJuneas alleges that both men were beaten during the cell searches and Paulino was attacked and injured by dogs. After the incidents, both men had disciplinary charges filed against them alleging they were the ones who attacked officers. DeJuneas is also fighting an effort by the DOC to ban her from publicly releasing information in the men's disciplinary reports.

The Boston Globe recently reported that officers made what appear to be false allegations in disciplinary reports. The newspaper also published a DOC video appearing to show officers allowing dogs to attack a handcuffed Paulino.

Lelling says that video is damning.

"What's intriguing about this situation is that you have pretty decent video," said Lelling, who is now in private practice with the firm Jones Day. "I suspect that will prompt authorities at the state level and the federal level to take a harder look at that particular incident and the officers who were involved."

Lelling was still a U.S. attorney when the violence erupted at Souza. He wouldn't say whether his office discussed a possible federal investigation of the prison at the time, but it did investigate the DOC on a separate issue, and last year released a report finding the department did not provide adequate mental health care to some prisoners.