Lawmakers Call For Reforms To Civil Forfeiture After WBUR And ProPublica Investigation

Lawmakers and criminal justice advocates in Massachusetts are calling for changes to the laws that govern how law enforcement seizes, and keeps, cash and property confiscated in suspected drug crimes. The push follows a WBUR and ProPublica investigation that found a top prosecutor stockpiling people’s money for years, even when they weren’t charged with a drug offense or their cases were dismissed.

The system, known as civil asset forfeiture, was designed to disrupt criminal drug operations, but in Massachusetts, it’s easier for prosecutors to hold onto cash indefinitely once it’s seized. That’s because, under state laws, district attorneys need only meet the lowest legal burden of proof, probable cause, to support suspicions that the money was involved in a drug crime; DAs also face no deadline to notify a person that they intend to keep the cash.

In Worcester County, where annual forfeiture numbers are among the highest in the state, that has led to long delays and, according to legal experts, potential violations of due process rights under the U.S. Constitution. WBUR and ProPublica found District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office routinely waits years before attempting to notify someone of their right to legally fight for the return of their money.

In more than 500 instances between 2016 and 2019, our analysis showed that Early’s office held onto seized money and property for more than a decade before filing a motion in court seeking to retain the seized goods and cash.

In an interview, Early told the news organizations that his office obeys the law, but he said he now plans to file civil forfeitures within two years of when the corresponding criminal case is closed. According to a WBUR analysis, the majority of states require DAs to take action within 90 days of a seizure or the conclusion of a criminal case.

Some lawmakers say it’s time to require a deadline for prosecutors in Massachusetts.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, chair for the Legislature's Joint Committee on the Judiciary. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge co-chaired a state commission that recently suggested a range of changes to Massachusetts’ civil forfeiture laws. But he said in an interview that he had no idea some DAs were delaying for so long before he read the WBUR/ProPublica investigation.

“I think what you’ve discovered just highlights another example of injustice in the court system,” Eldridge said. “Elected officials should not be saying that we are a progressive state in the area of civil liberties.”

Eldridge, who also co-chairs the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on the Judiciary, said he will talk with fellow lawmakers about setting a forfeiture deadline for DAs, either through new legislation or in a bill that’s currently being reviewed by his committee.

State Rep. Jay Livingstone, one of the measure’s main sponsors and a former assistant district attorney in Middlesex County, said he’s considering filing such an amendment in response to the WBUR/ProPublica investigation.

“There’s a limit on every type of cause of action civilly, and so it’s surprising that people don’t believe there’s one for civil forfeiture,” he said, “but it seems to me that there should be.”