Boston Mayoral Candidates Promise To Take On Climate Change

Climate change has become an increasingly urgent issue with wildfires burning in the West, rising sea levels lapping the coasts and record temperatures everywhere.

It's also become a hot topic in the Boston mayoral race.

All five major candidates running for mayor of Boston have unveiled plans to deal with climate change. The proposals range from simply updating building codes, to setting a strict deadline to reduce Boston’s carbon emissions to zero.

“Cities must lead the way,” City Councilor Michelle Wu said, “Boston must lead the way.”

Most of the plans include transportation, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Ideas include adding more charging stations for electric vehicles, expanding bike lanes and converting buses to renewable power.

Several mayoral candidates spoke passionately about encouraging people to bike and take public transportation at a recent forum on climate change.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George promised to invest in both electric vehicles and public transit.

“We know that our climate response needs to be rooted in transit. We know that nearly a third of Boston's total carbon emissions come from transportation and 65% of those come from personal vehicles,” Essaibi George said.

Another candidate, John Barros, supports expanding dedicated bus and bike lanes.

"We need folks riding the T, biking, increasing access to micro-mobility ways," said Barros, a former economic director for the city. And if he's elected, he vowed to commute to City Hall on his bike.

Other cities across the country have launched similar projects to address climate change.

“Mayors have an obligation to do what they can in their community, to be a leader around climate change," said Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, “Through just day to day work of a city, there’s plenty of ways you can find efficiencies and reduce emissions.”

Rhodes-Conway also leads a group of about 470 mayors called Climate Mayors. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was head of the group until he stepped down in March to become U.S. labor secretary.

In Worcester, a crew was busy recently installing a huge solar array over the parking lot at North High School. It’s one of four solar power projects the city has underway.

"This is our latest push to increase solar production in the city," said Luba Zhaurova, project director at Worcester’s newly-formed Department of Sustainability and Resilience. The department is working on a plan to make the city one of the most sustainable cities in the U.S. by 2050.

"One can frame it as a climate change measure. Someone can say it’s a resilience measure, someone can say it's a livability measure, someone says it's a health, improving health of our residents measure, but ultimately, we're talking about the same things," Zhaurova said.