Boston's Mayoral Race Is Also Contest For Endorsements

With just five days to go before the preliminary election in the Boston mayoral race, the five major candidates are furiously competing for endorsements.

City Councilor Michelle Wu, the apparent the front-runner in this race, already had the backing of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, among others. On Wednesday, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, threw his weight behind her as well.

"Whether it's fighting for accessible and affordable housing, putting forward a comprehensive plan for climate resiliency, or putting forth a long-over due plan for development reform, Michelle is the candidate that Boston needs," said Michlewitz at a campaign stop with Wu in the North End.

Wu said she appreciated Michleson’s endorsement and said it validates her campaign to confront multiple crises facing the city, including a pandemic, climate change and a shortage of affordable housing.

"If there was ever a moment when where we needed urgent action and leadership to show what is possible when we all come together it is right now," Wu told a small group of supporters and journalists gathered in front of the Paul Revere statue.

It's not clear to what extent endorsements help a candidate. But in a traditionally low-turnout election, an eleventh-hour recommendation can't hurt. That's why City Councilor Andrea Campbell, campaigning in East Boston yesterday, said she was pleased to win the endorsement of The Boston Globe's editorial board.

"They really stressed the issues I've grappled with: education, affordability, public safety," Campbell said. "These are the issues that folks are talking about, and I have a long record of accomplishment — not only on working on them, but taking them on."

Tuesday's preliminary election will reduce the field from five candidates to two. The latest polls suggest Wu is in a good position to grab one of those spots. But there's a tight competition for the other spot between Campbell, fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George and Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Janey is hoping that a number of endorsements, including one this week from from Jon Santiago ¯ who abandoned his mayoral bid in July— will give her campaign a boost in the final days before next Tuesday's vote.