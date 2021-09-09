Advertisement
Patriots Season Kicks Off Sunday Against Miami Dolphins04:04Play
The NFL season begins tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, hosting the Dallas Cowboys.
The New England Patriots begin their season Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro.
For a look ahead to the Patriots season, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by ESPN's Mike Reiss.
This segment aired on September 9, 2021.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Advertisement
Advertisement