All road trips eventually come to an end. On Saturday, The Best of Car Talk will air on WBUR for the final time.

Car Talk launched as a local show on WBUR in 1977, with brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi of Cambridge behind the microphones. A decade later, the show went national and became an enormous and enduring hit for NPR.

Tom Magliozzi, behind, and Ray Magliozzi celebrate 20 years on the radio at the WBUR studios on June 13, 2007. (Ted Fitzgerald/WBUR)

Through it all, the Magliozzis offered callers and listeners their advice as auto mechanics and — more remarkably — provided an endless supply of warm-hearted wit, curiosity, goofiness and laughter.

Now, almost seven years after the death of Tom Magliozzi at the age of 77, his little brother Ray joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to reflect on the Car Talk era.

Below are highlights from the conversation, which has been lightly edited.

Extended Interview Highlights

On Car Talk and its early days:

We didn't know anything about doing anything on radio! For the first three, four, five months, we'd see the 'On Air' light come on, and we would ask the engineer, 'So, are we on now?' And he must have said, 'Oh, my God, they are the two stupidest guys on the planet!' And after a while, you know, we knew we were doing something wrong, but it became fun to do it. And we just did it every week!

On the Magliozzi brothers in their youth, and whether they were class clowns:

I think Tommy was, more than me. But I like to joke around. I love to laugh. And I don't know how much other families have this, but we had laughter at our table.

Tom and Ray Magliozzi, better known as "Click and Clack," the co-hosts of the nationally syndicated talk show, "Car Talk." Here, they eat lunch with members of their production crew after a recording session on Dec. 22, 2004 at WBUR. (Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

You sit down to a meal — there was always somebody poking at somebody and eliciting a laugh or telling a story that was like, 'That really happened?' And I just assumed that every family was like that. And then I found out that most families are not! I had no idea. When you're 10 years old, how can you possibly know? And then a friend invites you over for dinner. It's like, 'Oh, geez, people don't talk to each other!' Or you can just sense that tension in the room. But we'd never had that in our house. The talk at the dinner table was always light and fun. And we were very lucky to grow up in a happy and safe household. We all loved being together, and we just enjoyed each other's company. Overall, I'd say it was great. And I consider myself very lucky that I've had that my whole life and still do.

Tom and Ray Magliozzi inside WBUR's studios. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

On how it felt to host Car Talk with his brother:

I'll tell you one thing, it was never work, either. I mean, Tom and I would come in — often we rode in in the same car — and we'd be laughing all the way in. We'd do the show, and we'd laugh all the way home! It was always fun.

And then we had lunch to look forward to! We'd have bagels before the show, and then once we finished the show we'd go and have lunch! I mean, come on!

Tommy and I did everything together, and people couldn't fathom that either. 'So you guys get along?' Oh my God, yeah!

It was a great run we had. And the truth is, you know, I consider myself very, very lucky to have had Tommy as long as I had him. And I wish he was still here. But I can look back at all the fun things we did and not feel at all like I got cheated, you know? Really. I mean, it's like, 'What a wonderful time we had!"

On the show's appeal:

"Click and Clack" of "Car Talk." Ray, left, and Tom Magliozzi. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

You know, Tom and I have always been who we are. So the show is completely unrehearsed, unvarnished and — what's the other word? Unprofessional. You know, it was completely amateurish. And I think people listened to a large extent to see how many mistakes we'd make in a given hour.

[In the early days] we decided that whoever called, if they had a question that was too nerdy or too gearheady, we would steer them in a different direction. Somebody would ask, 'How do I replace the spider gears in my differential on my Dodge pickup truck?" And Tom would say, 'What the hell are you doing that for? What are you, out of your mind? You're never going to get that truck to run again!' And we would laugh, and so would the caller. And I think that freed up people who were listening to call and ask what people might perceive as a stupid question.