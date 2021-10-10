Advertisement
After nearly two and a half years, Marathon Monday is almost here05:33Play
Tomorrow is Marathon Monday.
After an unprecedented break, the marathon is back — although in the fall rather than the traditional spring Patriots' Day event, which was canceled because of the pandemic. The last actual Boston Marathon was run in April 2019.
WBUR's Sharon Brody previews with reporter Alex Ashlock, who is covering the 125th running of the Boston Marathon.
This segment aired on October 10, 2021.
Related:
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
