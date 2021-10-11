Advertisement
Last year, the Boston Marathon was postponed and eventually canceled for the first time ever because of the pandemic. But it's on for Monday, Oct. 11.
Marathon reporter Alex Ashlock comes to us from the start line in Hopkinton for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 11, 2021.
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock was a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.
