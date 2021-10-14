Wu, Essaibi George face off in first head-to-head mayoral debate ahead of Boston election

Boston's mayoral candidates, city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, debated one-on-one last night for the first time with less than three weeks to go before Election Day.

In the debate hosted by WBZ, the two candidates clashed on housing, policing and how to fix the city's schools.

Essaibi George said her experience as a mother, a small business owner and a teacher have prepared her to lead the city.

"As a teacher, I know how to do this work," she said. "We want to fix the Boston Public Schools. Hire a teacher. I'll get it done."

Meanwhile, Michelle Wu promised bold leadership and big ideas for Boston — including a Green New Deal, universal pre-K and policies that would close the racial wealth gap.

"And if there was ever a moment in the city's history where we need to have that spirit of fighting for what we deserve, and I'm eager to do that, bringing everybody together."

Last night was the first of three debates between the candidates before the Nov. 2 election.

A WBUR poll out this week found Wu has a wide lead over Essaibi George among likely voters.