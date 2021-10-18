Michelle Wu's path from immigrant daughter to the pinnacle of Boston politics

On a recent afternoon at Michelle Wu's campaign headquarters in Jamaica Plain, the candidate was on the run, chasing one of her two young sons around the office.

Wu said her son didn't go to school that morning due to "some issues and moods," so she and her husband split the day with him.

“We had popcorn spilled out all over the office, a cup thrown in a tantrum and lots of running around," Wu said.

In other words, life happens — even in the midst of a historic mayoral campaign. It's a reminder that whoever becomes Boston's next mayor next month will for the first time be a mother.

Until now, every elected mayor in Boston has been a white man. But in just a few weeks, Boston voters will face a choice of two city councilors — Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

Wu, 36, grew up in Chicago — the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants. She was often the unofficial interpreter for her Chinese-speaking parents. And she never imagined that she would enter politics, let alone run for mayor of Boston.

Growing up in a Chinese family, Wu said she was discouraged from talking about herself in public or being confrontational. And she didn't have the traits she normally associated with politicians.

"I was none of those things," Wu said. "Not tall, male, angry, loud.”

Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu spoke during the Solidarity with Haiti demonstration at John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Downtown Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

In 2003, Wu moved east to attend Harvard. And after she graduated, she began a journey that would eventually take her into politics.

Her mother suffered from late onset schizophrenia, which developed into a full blown mental health crisis. That compelled Wu to return to Chicago to help care for her ailing parent and her two younger sisters. She opened a small teahouse, but struggled to make it work. Then, she headed back to Massachusetts to attend Harvard Law School, this time with her family.

One of her sisters, for whom she was then serving as official guardian, attended the Eliot School, where Lydia Torres was the assistant principal. Torres recounted how Wu became actively involved in her sister’s education, even joining the city-wide parent council.

"I remember a lot of the parents would ask, 'When did she have this kid again?' " Torres recalled. "This was her sister and she became her guardian. She was very young and she knew how to be a parent at the young age."

While at Harvard, Wu studied contract law with Elizabeth Warren — who she said was "brilliant and terrifying."

Warren, who has endorsed Wu for mayor, recalled a bright student who sat in the front row, and who later worked on her first campaign for the Senate. Warren said back then, Wu was already focused on how to help working families.

“Michelle and I have talked for years now about the importance of investing in child care," Warren said. "So that moms can go to work, so that daddies can go to work, so that children have good early learning opportunities from the time they're really small.”