Suffolk County Sheriff says courtroom in his jail will soon open to help address ‘Mass. and Cass’ addiction crisis

Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins' plan to outfit his jail with a new addiction treatment program — along with a makeshift courtroom to process criminal cases — appears to be on the verge of reality. Construction is underway, and Tompkins expects the facility to be ready in a matter of weeks. It was just a month ago when Tompkins first suggested using available space at the jail as a way to respond to what the city describes as a growing crisis of hundreds of people living on Boston streets in the area known as "Mass. and Cass." Tompkins said he's met with area business leaders and state and city officials over the past few weeks and that his plan is quickly coming together. "If you ask me, we'll be going by Thanksgiving," Tompkins said while giving a tour of the space last week. "We have no choice. I refuse to walk out of here and see somebody dead, and I don't want that on our doorstop. I'm not having it." Although that timeline is weeks away, some legal experts are questioning how and on what grounds people would be sent to his treatment facility. Tompkins said people would not be involuntarily committed, but instead would be offered voluntary treatment instead of harsher sanctions. Building 8 And A New Courtroom Standing in a large room with metal tables and stools secured to the linoleum floor, it's clear that work is moving along to convert part of what's called "Building 8" on the sheriff's jail campus into a treatment program for some of the people living around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. A common room inside a building owned by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department that Sheriff Steve Tompkins says will serve as housing for some people living on the streets near his jail. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) The neighborhood contains a concentration of services for people with mental health and substance use disorders, many of whom are homeless and living inside tents. Tompkins said the tents proliferated over the past year, and so he feels he has to act. "We're looking to help the people who right now are on my doorstep, who are engaged in a humanitarian crisis," Tompkins said. "When open air drug usage is normalized, society has to do something about that."

Previously, Building 8 held federal immigration detainees, but Tompkins' new plan would create a treatment program that could house — on two floors, divided by gender — up to 100 men and women. Three-person cells would be used as rooms, Tompkins said, which won't be locked. The building is separate from the rest of the jail. "So you see, this doesn't look like your typical — what people would think of — Alcatraz," Tompkins said. "It's more like a college dorm with a breakout room for programming and smaller rooms where people can have individualized counseling." Sheriff Steven Tompkins walks through a hallway of the Suffolk County jail during a tour of the facility. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) Tompkins' department estimated that about 135 people in the "Mass. and Cass" area have outstanding criminal warrants. Those people would be brought to the jail and processed in a so-called "stabilization court," which Tompkins showed during the tour. It has been partially set up in a room inside the jail and has a separate entrance on Atkinson Street. According to Tompkins, judges would remotely oversee these court sessions and determine who might be eligible for treatment at the jail. "So the courts will send paperwork with them to say, 'OK, this is a really bad person who should be in jail,' or, 'OK, this is a low-level nonviolent offender who has a substance use or mental health issue,' and that's the person who might go to Building 8," Tompkins said. "So, that's how it will work, but we're going to get our marching orders from the courts." The Massachusetts Trial Court said it is in talks about a court session, but it does not have further details. The Suffolk County district attorney's office said the logistics are still under discussion. The Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state's public defender agency, said many details are still being worked out, and it's not clear that sheriff's program can be operating in a matter of weeks. A room under construction that Sheriff Steve Tompkins said will serve as a mobile courtroom inside the Suffolk County jail building. (Jesse Costa/WBUR) Legally, the sheriff's plan is murky. Tompkins said people brought in would not be sent to Building 8 under the state law known as Section 35, which allows for involuntary civil commitments to addiction treatment. He said participants would enter his program voluntarily. However, once people were brought to Building 8, Tompkins said they would not be permitted to leave and could be kept for up to 90 days — just as the Section 35 law stipulates. Some legal advocates are concerned about this aspect of the plan, in addition to how the determination will be made as to who goes to the sheriff's program and who does not. "Whether you call it Section 35 or you call it something else, it sounds a lot like involuntary treatment," said Lizz Matos, executive director of Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts. Though in some criminal cases defendants are offered treatment in lieu of harsher sanctions, advocates said the exact legal mechanism by which someone would go to treatment at Tompkins' jail was not clear. Matos added that research shows involuntary addiction treatment is not as effective as voluntary treatment, which she said would be better provided in a health care setting than in a jail. "No one likes the situation at 'Mass. and Cass,' and no one should. But the solution is not this," Matos said. "Nothing about this plan is going to stop it from being a revolving door problem."

The state is currently facing a lawsuit over its use of correctional facilities for men committed under Section 35, none of whom have been charged with crimes. The state stopped sending civilly committed women to jails and prisons after a similar lawsuit.

