This doctor has spent decades treating Boston's homeless population and says city's tent crisis is worst he's seen

The intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston — or "Mass. and Cass," as its come to be known in the opioid epidemic — is pretty quiet despite its reputation as an open air drug market and homeless encampment. There's the normal buzz of cars and pedestrians, some walking to services at area homeless shelters and clinics.

But half a mile southeast, in Newmarket Square, is where the picture changes dramatically. Camping tents line the sidewalks near the public homeless shelter for men on Southampton Street. One tent has the words "Hated by Many — Loved by None" scrawled on it. Sidewalks are strewn with garbage, wet clothing and discarded needles. People gather and roam. Many openly use drugs.

A Boston Public Health Commission crew throws materials and furniture from makeshift shelters on Southampton Street into a garbage truck. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

City officials in Boston said Friday that people living in the tents will be given at least 48 hours' notice that they have to leave before their tents are cleared. Outreach workers are telling them where they can get beds in shelters or housing and drug programs — if they want them.

It's all part of an executive order Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced last week. She declared a public health crisis in the area.

'A Struggle To Stay Clean Out Here'

A woman sweeps the street outside the tent where she says she's been staying with a friend. He's inside throwing all their belongings out onto the sidewalk.

She says her name is Crystal. She won't give her last name. She's 45 years old. Outreach workers from Pine Street Inn and Boston police just came and talked with her. She told them she recently found out she's pregnant, and because of that, she wants to go to a family shelter.

"I mean, I don't need a treatment program. So I don't need to go there," Crystal says, adding that she's getting treatment at a methadone clinic. She says she isn't using drugs right now.

"It's a struggle to stay clean out here," she says.

Dr. Jim O'Connell has taken care of people in Crystal's situation for 36 years. As president and founding physician of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, he was one of the first to bring medical care to people experiencing homelessness, where they were: on the streets, or in shelters.

And still, after all he's witnessed, the scene at the massive tent encampment hits him.

"To witness just the human misery and suffering here is kind of breathtaking and so discouraging in so many ways," O'Connell says. He recalls how he "learned the streets" by riding on the Pine Street Inn outreach van, getting to know people during those long nights. Over the last four to five years, he says, there are more people on the streets that he and his team don't know and haven't yet been able to engage. The surge in street homelessness near "Mass. and Cass" has been a huge challenge, he says.

"It's something I would never have imagined. I've seen it in other cities, so I know this is not unique in any way, shape or form," O'Connell says. "But it is such a challenge to all of us working with these folks. And there are no easy solutions."

It's something he says he wouldn't have envisioned here because Boston has sheltered most of its homeless population, unlike many other big cities — 97% to 98% have been sheltered in recent years. When the last homeless census was done early this year — in the middle of the pandemic — there were 170 people sleeping on the streets of Boston. Now, O'Connell says, there are a few hundred in the tent encampment alone.