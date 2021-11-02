Advertisement
Voters in Boston got to choose between city councilors Annisa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu to be the next mayor. No matter who wins, one thing is certain: This is the first time a white man will not be elected to the position.
Senior reporter Steve Brown spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about the race, the turnout, and what the results will mean for the city moving forward.
This segment aired on November 2, 2021.
