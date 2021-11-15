This afternoon lawmakers on Beacon Hill are scheduled to meet with activists and advocates who hope the state will devote some of its federal pandemic relief funds to gang prevention programs.

Their discussion will be based on a documentary about gangs in Boston, called "This Ain't Normal." The movie provides a glimpse into the lives of five gang members in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan.

One of them is Trey Pound — he's 33 years old, and grew up in Dorchester and Mattapan. Pound plans to tell lawmakers that more resources will help get kids on a better track. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.