Michelle Wu has big plans for Boston. She'll need help to get things done

Michelle Wu, who will be sworn in Tuesday as mayor of Boston, made a series of bold promises during the race.

She campaigned on an ambitious progressive agenda, promising universal pre-K education, affordable child care, free public transportation and a Green New Deal.

Now comes the hard part: Running the city and turning her campaign promises into reality.

That's especially challenging because she is being sworn in just two weeks after election day — instead of the usual two months — because of the departure of former Mayor Marty Walsh and the timing of the mayoral election.

So starting Tuesday, she will have to run the day-to-day operations of the city while continuing to assemble her team, a challenge akin to building an airplane while taking off.

"There is a short time for a transition," said John Barros, who served the city's chief of economic development under former Mayor Marty Walsh and ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year.

"I think they're going to have to use the 18-hour day while they try to keep things running — while addressing some of the campaign promises," Barros said.

One thing that should help Wu is that she already knows her way around City Hall. She worked for former Mayor Tom Menino and has been a city councilor for the past eight years.

Wu has already made history and won national attention with her sweeping election victory two weeks ago — becoming the first woman, the first Asian American and the first person of color to lead the city as an elected mayor. (Acting Mayor Kim Janey, a Black woman, also shattered gender and color barriers when she took the baton from Walsh on an interim basis.)

Wu promised to deliver "generational change" while also keeping the street lights on.

"We need, we deserve both. All of this is possible," Wu said, as she celebrated her historic election victory.

Wu's message appealed to Bostonians like Bob Terrell, a long-time activist in Roxbury. Terrell applauded Wu's promise to tackle big issues — from housing affordability to climate change.

"I was very impressed with her," Terrell said. "I think Boston is at a historic turning point. I think it's time for a large-scale vision."

But Michael Curry, chief executive officer of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, said that some of her campaign promises could face stiff resistance. Those include plans to shift funds from the police department budget to social services.

"You're going to get the backlash of the very powerful, mobilized police union and their allies," said Curry, describing a challenge that he says "every new mayor inherits.

"So, that's the problem. It's politics. It's money," he said.

Politics and money could both get in the way of delivering another big campaign promise: free public transit.

In this case, Wu's challenge is that the state, not City Hall, funds the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. And so far, legislative leaders on Beacon Hill have been cool to Wu's push for free public transportation, including Gov. Charlie Baker, who doesn't appear to like the idea at all.