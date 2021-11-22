Somerville and Boston want rent control, but Beacon Hill could get in the way

It's been 27 years since voters ended rent control in Massachusetts. But with a housing shortage and rising rents, there's renewed interest in bringing back the measure.

Boston’s new mayor, Michelle Wu, was sworn in last week after campaigning on a platform that included rent control — also known as rent stabilization. And Somerville's mayor-elect, Katjana Ballantyne, also touted rent control during her campaign.

Before the election, Wu said rent control — which limits how much landlords can hike rents each year — has "worked to keep people in their homes in cities across the country."

With her family by her side, Michelle Wu takes the oath of office as mayor of Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The measure has a long history in Massachusetts.

Several communities in the area, including Cambridge, Brookline and Boston, enacted rent control around the 1970s. And the policy remained popular in all three cities.

But landlords helped put a statewide ban on the ballot in 1994. And it narrowly passed, 51% to 49%.

Opponents say rent control discourages people from investing in apartments — hurting tenants in the long run.

"They don't even build new rental housing," said Skip Schloming, who until recently was head of the Small Property Owners Association.

But the skyrocketing cost of housing has energized supporters of rent control, who hope to finally end the ban. Home prices in Boston have more than quadrupled since the ban took effect, even after inflation, and rents have soared in unison.

"Many people are being forced to leave the city," said Joe Kriesberg, of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations. "This is a real crisis for Boston, for Greater Boston."

Kriesberg agrees the state needs more housing. But he also says cities need to tackle rising rents. A WBUR poll in April found three-quarters of Boston voters supported limiting rent increases.

And even some opponents have changed their minds.

That includes Mayor Wu, a Harvard graduate who spent eight years serving on Boston's City Council.

"I graduated from college with a degree in economics, and when you're thinking about supply and demand, the standard economic theory is that when you put constraints [on rents] that it affects supply as well,” Wu told WBUR ahead of Election Day in November.

In the years since, Wu said, it’s become increasingly clear that housing costs are at a breaking point. Wu said cities and neighborhoods need to be able to consider all options for policies, including capping rents.

That sentiment resonates in Somerville, which also elected a new mayor who supports rent control. But Mayor-elect Ballantyne pointed out during the campaign that cities can't revive rent control until the state changes the law.

"So we need to work with our state delegation to try to do something for that," Ballantyne said.