Journalist Quinones' book links new meth with growth of cities' tent encampments

It's often called the "fourth wave" of the country's addiction crisis: first pain pills, then heroin, then fentanyl, and now, stimulants such as methamphetamine.

Although there are no exact numbers, Massachusetts health care providers and law enforcement say meth use here is on the rise. The state Legislature has created a commission to further research the drug and possible treatments. It holds its first meeting next month.

In his new book, journalist and author Sam Quinones says methamphetamine use has become more complicated over the past decade, largely because of the way it's manufactured and what the drug does to the brain.

In the book "The Least of Us: True Tales of America in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth," Quiniones says this particular meth is fueling the growth of homeless tent encampments around the country, like the one in Boston at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

He spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition about his reporting. Below are interview highlights, lightly edited for clarity.

Interview Highlights

Would you explain what you found out in your reporting about the methamphetamine on the streets now and how it has changed?

Methamphetamine for many years in Mexico was industrialized by the trafficking world. They made it in large quantities of meth with a chemical known as ephedrine. It's a decongestant found on Sudafed pills and that kind of thing.

Then, the Mexican government decided to effectively outlaw ephedrine, and this meant that the trafficking world had to switch the methods in which they made meth. There is another method. It's much messier. It takes a lot more work and requires far more chemicals, and it stinks. It does, however, have one benefit that the ephedrine method doesn't have, and that is that you can make it with a variety of combinations of different, very commonly available industrial chemicals. This allowed them to begin to make methamphetamine in quantities that the ephedrine method never allowed to be made. It's just stunning.

Startling quantities of methamphetamine now are being churned out of Mexico — far more than with ephedrine before. Meth never really made it out of the western United States in any sustained quantities. But really since about 2012 or '13 it has marched across the country.

This meth they can make with all kinds of different, commonly available chemicals, and they have access to two shipping ports in Mexico through which they get those chemicals. So they can make it in these stunning quantities and drop the price — which is down by about 80%.

In the book you talk about a retired Albuquerque police narcotics supervisor who trains police departments about small meth labs. He told you that meth really hadn't hit New England until 2018 or 2019. What do you think that means in terms of where we in Massachusetts are with the prevalence of meth?

An educated guess would be that it is going to grow, because once markets are discovered, they're rarely neglected, particularly if you have the supply. I think in New England, they're finding a virgin market, because you've never really had much meth up there to speak of until the last two or three years.

You write about meeting a man named Eric and what he told you about what this type of meth did to his mental state and how he went into mental decline, really. What did you learn from him and others about the mental effects of the drug?

I was very lucky to meet Eric. He was the first one who clued me in to what what exactly is happening mentally to users as a result of using this new math coming out of Mexico. He described a very serious paranoia; that all of a sudden, he was certain his girlfriend had a man in the house, and he began violently stabbing the walls and the mattress looking for this man. Eventually, there were hallucinations.

It's a cerebral decomposition that is rapid, and it never really leaves even after you stop using. It took him a long time, and he still wonders if he's ever really back to normal.

According to my reporting ... it's happening across the country. You see these symptoms showing up in Albuquerque, in rural Indiana and West Virginia. In places, in fact, where they never had homelessness before. And now they have homelessness. They have people wandering the streets completely unbalanced. You have the tent encampments popping up. Tents are perfect lodgings for people who are suffering from this kind of meth-induced paranoia and hallucination because the entire world seems a threat and now out to get you. Certainly, you can't live in an apartment or a house, and you really cannot live in a homeless shelter, because it's very scary there. The tent is like this pod of isolation.

We've been seeing a lot of these tent encampments, not just in Los Angeles. Of course, you've got them in the 'Mass. and Cass' area of Boston. None of this used to happen with the meth that the Mexicans used to make back 10 or so years ago. There was not this rapid onset of schizophrenia, rapid onset of hallucinations.