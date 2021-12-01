Charlie Baker won't seek a third term as Mass. governor

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his run is ending. He won't seek a history-making third consecutive term in the state's top post.

"I had a bunch of people say to me, 'Well, the reason you should run for a third term is because of the pandemic," Baker said during a joint press conference with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who also said she will not seek reelection. "I actually think just the opposite, which is why we're here today with the decision that we've made. We believe the pandemic means we really ought to just focus on the work and get it done."

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss Baker's decision, and what that means for the gubernatorial race moving forward.