Local Coverage
Charlie Baker won't seek a third term as Mass. governor

December 01, 2021
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his run is ending. He won't seek a history-making third consecutive term in the state's top post.

"I had a bunch of people say to me, 'Well, the reason you should run for a third term is because of the pandemic," Baker said during a joint press conference with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who also said she will not seek reelection. "I actually think just the opposite, which is why we're here today with the decision that we've made. We believe the pandemic means we really ought to just focus on the work and get it done."

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss Baker's decision, and what that means for the gubernatorial race moving forward.

This segment aired on December 1, 2021. Audio will be available soon.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

