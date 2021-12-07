'A false sense of security': Critics question the state’s COVID testing program in schools

A few weeks ago, Boston parent Mei Elansary asked her daughter how many students in her kindergarten class received the routine coronavirus testing that the state offers schools for free. “And she was like, ‘Well, it's me,’ and she named three other students,” recalled Elansary, a pediatrician and mother of two students in Boston Public Schools. The principal at her daughter's school — West Zone Early Learning Center — told Elansary that, in the school overall, about 60% of students had returned the consent forms that allow them to participate in the testing program. That’s a little higher than the district as whole, where just over 50% of students are enrolled in coronavirus testing. To Elansary, that didn’t seem like enough. She said taking her daughter to school the next morning was hard. “She went off with her backpack, and I was filled with so much dread and worry for her,” recalled Elansary. Rising COVID numbers in Massachusetts — and the arrival of the new omicron variant — have reignited debate over the state’s program for coronavirus testing in public schools. Critics question whether enough students are participating to make the results useful, and whether the benefits that do exist are being felt evenly across the state. Opt-in versus opt-out Gov. Charlie Baker has touted the testing program as “the broadest and most significant testing program in the country for kids and staff in schools.” Speaking on GBH radio on Dec. 1, he said more than 2,000 schools are participating. “We test all the kids for the most part in school every week,” Baker explained. However, data from school districts suggest otherwise. Just about 25% of students participate coronavirus testing in Lowell Public Schools. In Lawrence and Springfield, it’s about 40% of students. While in Cambridge, participation is significantly higher — around 75%.

"If you're only testing about half the students routinely, then you can easily miss cases in the other half of students. Thinking epidemiologically, that would really seem to be insufficient." Ramnath Subbaraman

Districts reporting low enrollment numbers are concerning to Ramnath Subbaraman, a professor in the department of public health and community medicine at the Tufts University School of Medicine and an infectious disease physician. “If you're only testing about half the students routinely, then you can easily miss cases in the other half of students,” he said, noting the BPS rate of about half of students enrolled in testing. “Thinking epidemiologically, that would really seem to be insufficient.” Subbaraman pointed to other school districts — like Los Angeles — that have mandated coronavirus testing for all students. Massachusetts has taken a different approach. For districts that choose to participate in the state’s testing program, parents have to opt-in by signing a consent form. Bisola Ojikutu, the director of the Boston Public Health Commission, which advises Boston Public Schools, is among a group of public health experts, local school officials and parents that have advocated for automatic enrollment in testing, and allowing parents to notify the school if they don’t want to participate. “Our thought is that this should actually be an opt-out process as opposed to an opt-in process,” said Ojikutu. One of her concerns is that participation rates vary a lot between schools within BPS. For example, some schools have consent forms from more than 90% of students, while in other schools, it can be as low as 30%.

