Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Local Coverage

Coronavirus Coverage

Mass. nursing homes attempt to combat the omicron variant04:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 21, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

Nursing homes and their elderly residents are under the spotlight again as the omicron variant of the coronavirus becomes dominant in Massachusetts.

Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how they are preparing was Dr. Larissa Lucas, the medical advisor to the Massachusetts Senior Care Association. She is also the medical director for extended care with the North Shore Physician's Group.

This segment aired on December 21, 2021.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
BBC Newshour
/00:00
Close