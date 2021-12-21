Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
Mass. nursing homes attempt to combat the omicron variant04:08Play
Nursing homes and their elderly residents are under the spotlight again as the omicron variant of the coronavirus becomes dominant in Massachusetts.
Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how they are preparing was Dr. Larissa Lucas, the medical advisor to the Massachusetts Senior Care Association. She is also the medical director for extended care with the North Shore Physician's Group.
This segment aired on December 21, 2021.