Do you need to be weighed every time you see a doctor? Advocates say no

When you visit a doctor’s office for a routine checkup, one of the first things you’re asked to do is step on the scale.

This may seem like standard operating procedure, but for some people, that routine weigh-in triggers anxiety. And it can serve as a barrier to care. Some plus-sized people say they avoid seeking medical treatment out of fear of being shamed about their weight.

Rachel Estapa knows all too well what that’s like.

Estapa, founder of More to Love Yoga, a Somerville studio that emphasizes body acceptance, has lived in a plus-size body for most of her life. She says she’s often been scolded in medical settings because of her weight.

That shaming began when she was a child.

“When I look back at my medical records … a note taken from a physical was ‘5 pounds over the suggested weight’ — and that’s when they started to put me on diets,” says Estapa. “I was 6 years old.”

Since then, she says, all of her medical appointments have revolved around her weight, regardless of the reason for the visit. Many people with larger bodies say that’s their experience as well. In fact, there’s a hashtag for the phenomenon: #DiagnosisFat; people post about experiences with clinicians who mistreated, misdiagnosed or ignored them, due to assumptions about their weight.

Estapa recalls a moment when she went to a follow-up visit at the gynecologist’s office after the removal of an ovarian tumor. She says the doctor started the conversation by telling her she was overweight and could be a candidate for gastric bypass surgery.

“I stopped and I said, ‘This is no longer a helpful meeting. I’m going to see another doctor,’ and I left the meeting,” says Estapa. “[My weight] is not the whole story; it’s not the whole thing.”

A similar scenario was featured in the Hulu series, "Shrill." The main character, played by Aidy Bryant, goes in for a routine physical and winds up seeing a substitute doctor. The doctor just assumes she wants to lose weight and recommends she undergo gastric bypass. Bryant has said the scene was based on her own experience.

Over the past few years, there’s been a growing push among health professionals, researchers and advocates to address the issue of weight stigma and its harmful effects on health. Multiple studies have found an association between weight discrimination and higher levels of anxiety, depression, eating disorders and stress.

In addition, weight shaming seems to be counterproductive.

“When people experience weight stigma – whether it’s being bullied or shamed or treated unfairly – they have a much higher likelihood of engaging in maladaptive eating behaviors, increasing food intake and avoiding physical activity,” says Rebecca Puhl, deputy director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut. “It also increases physiological stress, things like cortisol levels, which can contribute to weight gain.”

Health care providers typically use a patient's weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) as markers of health. But some experts say that can perpetuate the idea that “healthy” looks a certain way, when in reality, weight is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to evaluating a patient's health.