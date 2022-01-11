Mass. is monitoring white-tailed deer for COVID. Here's why

On a recent evening at the MassWildlife field headquarters in Westborough, Martin Feehan stood face-to-face with a 160-pound dead buck, splayed out on the loading dock.

The deer died of a broken leg, after it was apparently hit by a car in Needham. Feehan, a deer and moose biologist, had brought it to headquarters to test it for COVID.

He took a long white nasal swab out of its packaging, and stuck it up the deer’s nose.

"We go all the way in, and the idea is to saturate as much as the swab as possible," he said, rotating the swab in tiny circles. "Just like every sampling that’s done for humans."

Feehan pulled the swab out, covered in blood and mucus, and stored it in a vial.

This COVID test is bound for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Wildlife Research Center in Colorado. Feehan will also send two samples of the deer’s blood to test for antibodies.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been found in white-tailed deer across the country, and Massachusetts is now one of 41 states participating in a national effort to study the prevalence of the virus in deer.

Scientists know that deer can be infected by the virus that causes COVID-19. Now they want to know how it happens, and whether the deer might spread it back to us.

"We do know that at this point, every place that [deer] have been tested, there have been antibodies found," Feehan said. "Whether it's transmitting amongst deer populations, whether they’re contracting it somewhere in the environment — or any other mode that they’re getting it — it is transmitting regularly to deer."

The idea to test deer for COVID was set off after a 2020 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that — theoretically — certain protein receptors in white-tailed deer, and a number of other animals, could make the animals vulnerable to infection by the novel coronavirus.

Scientists at the National Wildlife Research Center realized they could test the theory in real life, having banked deer blood for years.

They analyzed samples from Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, and Michigan from 2021, and found COVID antibodies in 40% of them, indicating the deer had contracted the virus and recovered.

Furthermore, by comparing the 2021 blood samples to prior years, they found evidence of infection in deer only after the virus had first infected people, suggesting the deer somehow contracted it from us.

A later study out of Ohio State, published in Nature, found active infection in nearly 36% of the deer tested. That study also found that the prevailing variants in the deer matched the prevailing variants in the human population.

The authors say the evidence draws a clear line of transmission from people to deer.

"It was devastating to hear that these other species were getting infected with this new virus. It's never something that you want to hear," said Elinor Karlsson, director of the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.