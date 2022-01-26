Got COVID? Here's what to know about drug treatments, and who is getting them

COVID case counts in Massachusetts are trending down, but they are still higher than at any point pre-omicron. That means, there are still a lot of people getting sick with COVID.

Several treatments are available that promise to help keep patients out of the hospital, but they are in short supply. We talked to doctors about the COVID treatment options, who is getting them and when supply will improve:

What Treatments Are There For People Who Get COVID?

In an outpatient context, there are four medications being used to help people with omicron infections.

Two are given intravenously: a monoclonal antibody treatment called sotrovimab and an antiviral drug called remdesivir. They’ve both proven very effective at preventing severe disease. However, there are challenges. There's a limited supply of sotrovimab. Plus, giving the medications through an IV adds logistical complications, especially since there are staffing shortages throughout the health care system.

The other two medications are antiviral drugs given orally. Both of these drugs were authorized just over a month ago and are the first at-home treatments available.

Pfizer's treatment — called paxlovid — is almost 90% effective at preventing hospitalization and death. But it is in very short supply and only recently became available to patients in Massachusetts. Merck’s pill, molnupiravir, is closer to 30% effective and is being seen as a back-up option. Both of these treatments need to be taken soon after the first signs of infection.

Despite the challenges, these treatments are helping, doctors say.

“It's hard to overestimate the impact of these medicines, if given to the highest priority group — the people who are most vulnerable,” said Scott Dryden-Peterson, an infectious disease doctor and the medical director of Mass General Brigham’s COVID outpatient therapy. “If you get three doses out, you prevent approximately one hospitalization.”

That’s critical, he said, given that hospitals are very, very full.

Who Is Getting These Treatments?

Currently, there aren’t enough of these drugs for everyone who is catching the coronavirus. And, to really work, these drugs have to be given to patients quickly, without knowing who will become gravely ill. (Most of the medications must be given within five days of symptom onset. The monoclonal antibody treatment can be given up to 10 days after symptoms start.)

This means doctors have to prioritize the people they believe are most likely to end up in the hospital with severe COVID.

There are federal and state guidelines that help doctors determine who should be eligible. They’re based on four factors: age, vaccination status, immune status and other clinical risk factors.

The population at highest risk — called Tier 1 — includes people who are moderately to severely immunosuppressed, people who are not fully vaccinated and over 75 years old, and people who are not fully vaccinated, over 65 and have another risk factor such as heart failure or lung disease.

Up until very recently, there were insufficient staff and supplies to treat all the patients in Tier 1 in Massachusetts. That meant many hospitals turned to lottery systems to determine who got the limited doses.

Now, things are improving. That's because Pfizer’s antiviral oral medication started getting to patients, and the number of very vulnerable patients has begun declining as overall case counts in the state fall.