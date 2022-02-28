Smiles – and ambivalence – as mandatory masking ends at many Mass. schools

The state mask mandate lapsed in public schools across Massachusetts on Monday.

The change felt like a big deal for Charlie Hartwell, of Haverhill. At age 7, she’s young enough that she can’t really remember school without them, "because I'm so used to it; it's going to feel so weird to see people's bare faces.”

Charlie — short for Charlotte — said she noticed how some of her classmates at Silver Hill School chafed under their masks. It's not just the kindergarteners, she said.

"I hear a lot of the older kids, surprisingly: they're whining about like, ‘These masks are so itchy. They're too small or too big,' " she explained. "And most kids are like, ‘Hey, masks keep you safe!’ ”

Charlie’s dad, Nate Hartwell, helped reinforce that message at home. He helps run the pharmacy at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he prepares COVID treatments among other duties.

Over the past two years, he worked to explain the evolving public-health strategy to his eldest daughter. “We talked a lot about how the masks — and a lot of people getting vaccinated — help protect people who are at risk," Hartwell said. "Charlotte's been really great about helping out with that.”

In a polarized debate over masking, Hartwell said he’s a true moderate: that mask mandates are worth enacting when the virus is spreading quickly, but can be relaxed when the risk is lower.

In practice, Charlie Hartwell's school community was almost evenly split on Monday morning. About half of kids bounded in, masked up. At least for the start of the day.

In front of the school, art teacher Jenny Arndt stood on bus duty and noted an under-appreciated virtue of masks: they’re one more patch of protection against the morning's brutal winter wind.

But in just her second month of teaching, Arndt said she too sees a benefit to dropping them.

"I’m trying to learn over 500 students’ names right now. And it’s a little difficult when all you can see is their eyes and their hair," she laughed. "I'm looking forward to being able to see their whole faces. I think that’s gonna help a little bit."

When the Haverhill School Committee voted to do away with masks on Feb. 10, the city’s mayor, Jim Fiorentini, said he’d prefer to wait a couple of weeks after the February vacation, or until the city's positivity rate had dropped below 5%.

But Fiorentini was the only “no” vote, leading to the end of the mandate and cheers amid a sign-toting crowd of parents.

In-school masking is not over statewide. Local mask mandates remained in some districts for now, including nearby Lawrence, as well as Boston, Chelsea and Springfield.

In others, the choice to mask or not fell to individual families. Parents like Mihaela Rusu, who serves on the Quincy school district's parent advisory council for English learners.

The overwhelming majority of parents in the group shared Rusu's anxiety that state's decision to end the mask mandate seemed too sudden. At the same time, she said, the mandate has been "very hard" on her daughter in the fourth grade as she learns English.