March 02, 2022
Rep. Seth Moulton joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to react to President Biden's State of the Union address.

Moulton said he wished the President would have spoke about the people the U.S. left behind in Afghanistan.

"He didn't address the fact that we have still left thousands of allies behind in Afghanistan. After the botched withdrawal in August, we need to find a way to bring these heroes home."

This segment aired on March 2, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

