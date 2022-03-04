Tech companies say more virtual care can improve health. Not everyone is convinced.

As recently as 40 years ago, Americans turned to their primary care clinicians to treat most of their ailments — from checking sore throats to delivering babies.

"Primary care was this idea from birth to death, that the primary care doctor would be the main provider," says Ateev Mehrotra, a primary care doctor himself and an associate professor of health care policy and medicine at Harvard Medical School. "We have seen a slow but steady erosion of that in many ways."

Today, Dr. Mehrotra says, many of the things primary care clinicians used to do are covered by other specialties. Delivering babies, for instance, is now entirely obstetrics.

The result, in some cases, is that seeing a clinician has become more difficult. It can take months to get a first appointment, and specialists can be costly.

Enter technology companies and big retailers, who are eyeing primary care as a space that's ripe for disruption. Walmart, CVS and Amazon have all announced plans to expand primary care services for their customers. A big part of that expansion includes more virtual care.

Proponents argue virtual care has the potential to reduce costs and improve health for patients by providing more services in-house, such as basic mental health care.

"We're able to provide that depression care without needing to refer out," says Dr. Nisha Basu, medical director at Firefly Health, a Watertown-based health care startup. "That is better for the patient. That's better for their care, better for access, literally better for everyone."

Firefly's clinical team, which includes doctors, nurses, social workers, nutritionists and fitness coaches, sees patients almost exclusively via video and text messaging. The idea is that quick but more frequent check-ins are better for overall health — even if they are virtual.

Dr. Nisha Basu (left), medical director at Firefly Health, checks in with Riley Muggler, a health guide at the Watertown-based medical tech startup. (Yasmin Amer/WBUR)

The Firefly office looks more like a tech startup than a doctor's office. There are bright green cubicles and a giant basket of snacks in the kitchen. Instead of dimly lit exam rooms, there are glass-windowed offices filled with natural light where clinicians conduct virtual appointments.

The one exam room at Firefly has been used only a handful of times in the last 18 months, and the company says its providers no longer use it.

"You can still do an exam through a virtual visit," Dr. Basu says. "We use our eyes. We use our ears. We're able to have patients run through certain maneuvers at home."

If patients need to measure blood pressure, for example, Firefly will mail them a cuff to use at home. As technologies for at-home diagnostics improve and become more ubiquitous, patients will be able to do even more from home, such as collect their own blood samples.

For more complicated procedures, such as biopsies or X-rays, Firefly refers patients to in-person visits with specialists.

Dr. Basu says patients' needs are changing. More people want to ask questions about their diets or over-the-counter medications. More patients want mental health care as part of their routine care. And they want to connect with the doctor's office as easily and quickly as they communicate with friends and colleagues, such as via text messages.

She says primary care — and medicine in general — has gotten too focused on treating people after they get sick.

"Everyone should be able to contact their PCP when they have a question," Dr. Basu says. "Everyone should be able to have access to high quality preventative care, and we don't have that in this country today."