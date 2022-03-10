Two years ago, our daily lives were upended.

March 10, 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency because of the spreading coronavirus. Less than a week later, elementary and secondary schools in Massachusetts shut down.

Victoria Quiñonez-DeLaRosa of Dedham was 6 years old then. She remembers all of it.

"I just heard the news and got kind of scared ... and asked my mom if it was true. And when she said, yes, I got really, really, really scared. And I started to kind of panic," Victoria recalled.

Victoria Quiñonez-DeLaRosa (Photo courtesy of the Quiñonez-DeLaRosa family)

She recounted what it was like to suddenly realize the world had gotten "kind of harmful."

"You feel like you're in a dark hole that doesn't have any information on how to stop it, so that way you can go back to how you felt before, when you were even younger," she said. She often worried something bad was going to happen.

"I was kind of scared to express my feelings at the time, because I thought that everyone might have had the same feeling," Victoria said. "I didn't really focus on ... calming down ... and then maybe just pause and think about how I can get through this."

Kids have a lot to say about those times and the two years since. So we wanted to hear from some of the youngest — kids who barely had a foothold in elementary school when the pandemic came crashing in.

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with 8-year-old Victoria, who's in third grade at Brooke Charter School in Roslindale; 7-year-old Jacob Oliveira, a second grader at Gibbons Elementary School in Stoughton; and 9-year-old Brooke Sturman of Natick, who's in fourth grade at Lilja Elementary School.

Jacob has a 4-year-old brother who has a complex medical disorder that puts him at high risk from the coronavirus. So Jacob and his siblings barely left the house for a year and a half, except to play in the yard.

Jacob Oliveira, 7, of Stoughton (Photo courtesy of the Oliveira family)

"Well, the toughest part [was] that I couldn't see my friends; I couldn't go to school. I only did half kindergarten and half virtual school in kindergarten. And in first grade, I did the whole year of school in virtual," Jacob said. "But then time passed, and it was getting very easier, and then ... I got to spend more time with my family ... and I watched movies and [made video] calls to see my grandma ... And it was, like, very kind of emotional because I couldn't see her in person, but I can see her in the calls."

His grandmother is in Brazil. He hopes to be able to see her in person now that the pandemic is easing, he said.

For Victoria, remote schooling was the biggest adjustment.

"When I was doing virtual learning, I kind of felt like I was trapped in a bubble. It didn't feel the same as it was when I was in school, like in the building," she said. "Since I had a really nice and funny teacher ... I wish I could have seen him in person. It would have been more exciting ... and I just felt like the space I was in at the time didn't really help me to understand what we were learning."

Brooke Sturman was 7 when the pandemic hit.

"The worst part was feeling really lonely ... and also ... I really, really missed school because I missed, like, a teacher sitting down with me and then being like, 'OK, class, this is the lesson today. We're learning this. Flip to your math workbook, write down in your journal. We're going to be learning about this type of writing today,' " Brooke said. "And I just missed having someone just, like, tell me what to do and making me feel like I have to do that. And, like ... all I wanted to do was go to school."