Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress today — including members of Massachusetts' congressional delegation — in a plea for more aid amid the Russian invasion of his country.

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years," said Zelenskyy via video and through an interpreter, "and we're asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for?"

During the speech, Zelenskyy showed an emotional video comparing Ukrainian cities before and during the war; it included graphic images of dead and wounded residents, including children. He spoke about the bravery of Ukrainians and the history of U.S. democracy as he asked for more international help.

Massachusetts Congressman William Keating sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee, and was at the Capitol for President Zelenskyy's speech. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss his reaction and the U.S. response in Ukraine.