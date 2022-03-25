Russia has a higher percentage of people with HIV than any other country in Europe and Central Asia, according to researchers and official government data. The second highest rate of HIV in the region is in Ukraine.

The crisis has been fueled in part by something that's carried over from the days of the Soviet Union: the mistreatment of people with HIV and substance use disorder, said Dr. Karsten Lunze, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center's section of general internal medicine.

"The stigmatization of these people is pervasive, and it's a real concrete problem," Lunze said. "It means that people who carry these stigma have a very difficult access to the health care sector."

The epidemic was first driven by injection drug use, though heterosexual sex now accounts for a higher percentage of HIV transmission in Russia. In Ukraine, data from a United Nations program show the same trend, though public health researchers have found unsafe drug injection still leads to the highest percentage of new HIV infections.

Lunze has collaborated for years with scientists from Ukraine and Russia to try to curb HIV rates and increase access to treatment for people who inject drugs. Now that there's a war between Ukraine and Russia, Lunze and his colleagues in both countries are afraid their efforts could be in jeopardy.

"Our primary worry and fear now is for the lives and the livelihoods of our colleagues and friends in Ukraine who are under constant bombardment and attacks," Lunze said. "And then ... we are, of course, very worried about all of our work."

He and his colleagues acknowledge the Russian invasion has created a difficult emotional dynamic for the team.

"If you consider that you now have partners in the room from Russia, from Ukraine, from the U.S., in a constellation where one country attacks the other ... What are we going to say?" Lunze said. "It's not our Russian colleagues' fault that one country went at war against the other."

One of Lunze's collaborators is Tetiana Kiriazova, a senior researcher at the Ukranian Institute on Public Health Policy. Their work together has helped increase access in Ukraine to medications to treat substance use disorder, including methadone and buprenorphine.

Kiriazova says Russian military attacks are happening in areas where the medications are made and people seek help.

"We just see the [intentional] shooting of public health facilities in many regions in Ukraine — specifically in Mariupol, in Kharkiv, in Kyiv," Kiriazova said.

She added that the two manufacturers of methadone and buprenorphine in the country are in Kharkiv and Odesa, both active war zones, and a large stockpile of the medications is in Kyiv.

"So of course, for those people who have substance use disorder, it's a real disaster because people cannot get access to the treatment," Kiriazova said.