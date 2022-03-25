Taxes are due soon and the annual chore can stir up a lot of anguish, especially considering ongoing inflation and the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on our finances.

Money-related stress is as old as the concept of money itself. Between struggling to balance budgets and being confronted about how much money you made or spent throughout the last year, tax season can be an especially difficult time.

Luckily, there is an area of expertise designed specifically to help deal with tax anxiety and other financial issues: financial therapy merges finance with emotional support to help people cope with financial stress.

As the end of tax season approaches, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy checks in with Needham-based financial therapist Ashley Agnew on how financial therapy merges finance with emotional support to help people cope with money-related stress.