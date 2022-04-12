WooSox 'chief ambassador' on why he loves helping fans cheer on the team at Polar Park

Friday is Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. But the Worcester Red Sox — or WooSox as they're known — get to go first, with their home opener taking place Tuesday.

Rick Medeiros, chief ambassador for the Worcester Red Sox (Photo courtesy of Rick Medeiros)

It'll be the second season for the Triple-A minor league team at Polar Park in Worcester. The team was previously based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for nearly 50 years.

There will be 9,500 fans in the stands for this Opening Day — four times as many as last year, since pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Lots of fans will be greeted by a man with a big grin, big mustache and big personality: Rick Medeiros.

Medeiros' official title with the WooSox is chief ambassador. He talked with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about why he loves working at the ballpark and helping to build excitement around the WooSox.