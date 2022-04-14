As companies vow to sever ties in Russia, a clean break proves complicated

Breaking up with Russia can be hard to do – quite a bit harder, it turns out, than corporate America wants to admit to the public.

From Wall Street banks and consulting giants to life-science companies and public pensions, outrage has been pouring out in press releases since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, along with commitments to cut ties there. But in reality, many businesses in Massachusetts and across the country have yet to fully abandon their investments or physical presence in Russia. Some have employees, plants or customers there; others have significant investments in startups, or securities in limbo until they can be sold.

And there are still other companies staying quiet because they haven’t figured out what to do. Ominously, there’s silence in some quarters, executives and Russia experts said, to protect workers from being persecuted by the Russian government.

“It's not simple on many levels, and the difficulties are different for different kinds of businesses,” said Philip Nichols, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania who studies Russia and other emerging economies. Over time, he said, staying in Russia “will be costlier and costlier in terms of reputation.”

Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm with offices around the globe, on March 4 released a statement from its chief executive, Christoph Schweizer, saying it was “horrifying to witness the impact of the escalating war,” and that he was personally “heartbroken.”

The company has done business in Russia since 1990, advising on such projects as how to make Moscow more appealing to tourists, in a 48-page report that notes the language barrier, image problems and unpleasant border checkpoint experiences. The company says it had about 400 employees in Moscow at the time of the invasion.

In its March statement, BCG said it would stop taking new work from Russian clients and would “wind down work where possible,” but honor existing obligations. More than a month later, the company declined to provide any update on the wind-down or what it entails.

It’s just one example of how ensconced many U.S. companies are in Russia. A number of them declined to discuss their Russia plans when contacted by WBUR. While some have publicly said they’ve suspended business, they did not provide details or confirmation that they’ve actually paused or shut down.

Businesses Act In Response To Sanctions And Stakeholders

Western investment in Russia started ramping up shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with companies wading in through the 1990s and early 2000s. It was seen as a new day, and an opportunity to get a piece of an untapped market.

Russia’s military incursions and undemocratic activities created some bumps along the road. But even after Russia took over Crimea in 2014, many companies stayed.

“It’s a large economy, and it’s commodity-rich,” said Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. Russia today represents 2% of the global economy, he said. “For a company, why would you ignore 2% of the potential market out there?”

Boston-based General Electric Co. expanded in Russia a decade ago, announcing joint ventures in electricity-generating turbines and high-tech medical diagnostics. Russian leader Vladimir Putin himself was at the Sochi signing ceremony for the deals, which were forecasted to generate as much as $15 billion in new revenue.

Vladimir Putin, fourth on the right, meets with the then-head of General Electric, CEO Jeff Immelt (second on the left) outside Moscow in Novo-Ogarevo on June 4, 2010. The group held talks on business in Russia. (Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Then in 2016, GE announced plans to double down, and invest $1 billion in oil and gas, power and transportation.

Some of those ventures have since been sold off, or didn't pan out, according to GE. The company says it currently has about 1,000 employees in Russia and that the country accounts for 1% to 2% of its total annual revenue of $74 billion. A March 8 tweet from GE said it was “suspending our operations” in Russia, but there were two notable exceptions – providing “essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services to the people in the region.”

As for what it’s actually stopped doing in Russia, GE said it suspended its aviation business, to comply with sanctions.