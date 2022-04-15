It's a great weekend to be a Boston sports fan.

The Celtics begin their playoff run Sunday. For the first time since 2019, the marathon will happen Monday in its rightful Patriots' Day place. And there was a party atmosphere at Fenway Park on Friday as the Red Sox played their home opener against the Minnesota Twins under warm, sunny skies.

WBUR's Chris Citorik got the fun assignment of the day, and joins WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins with an update from the ballpark.