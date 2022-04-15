Local Coverage
April 15, 2022
It's a great weekend to be a Boston sports fan.

The Celtics begin their playoff run Sunday. For the first time since 2019, the marathon will happen Monday in its rightful Patriots' Day place. And there was a party atmosphere at Fenway Park on Friday as the Red Sox played their home opener against the Minnesota Twins under warm, sunny skies.

WBUR's Chris Citorik got the fun assignment of the day, and joins WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins with an update from the ballpark.

This segment aired on April 15, 2022.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Chris Citorik Twitter Senior Producer
Chris Citorik is a senior producer for Radio Boston.

