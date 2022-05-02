Commuter rail gets back on track as workers return to the office

Weekday ridership on the commuter rail continued to rise in April, to a little more than half of what it was before the pandemic, MBTA data shows.

The increase is an encouraging sign that commuter rail service may have turned a corner. Riders are coming back in significant numbers now that pandemic worries are fading.

The higher numbers are driven in part by higher gas prices and workers returning to their offices. That includes people like Patrick Smith of West Roxbury, who works at a non-profit in Fort Point and uses the commuter rail to get there.

“Right now, it’s usually about two to four days a week, just depending on events,” said Smith. “We’re still working with kind of a hybrid schedule, working from home a little bit and then coming into the office.”

The T introduced a new schedule last year aimed at accommodating workers like Smith, who now have more flexibility in when — and how often — they head to the office. Trains are spread through the midday instead of clustered around peak commuting hours, which provides more options throughout the day.

That helps Ray Odlum of Hyde Park get home to rest after working an early shift at a construction site. He gets off at around 1:45 p.m. and catches a 2:45 p.m. train.

“After work and after being up at 3:30 in the morning, I'm ready to go home and go to sleep, man,” he said.

While overall ridership has increased, the demand for monthly commuter rail passes remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The T rolled out a five-day FlexPass in 2020 that offers five one-day passes good for 30 days. The bundle is available on the T's mTicket app, and offers a 10% discount for riders who don't plan to take the train every day.